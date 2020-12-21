S.Africa's Dis-Chem makes acquisitions to expand, develop business

Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African drug-store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies said on Monday it had signed several deals to expand its presence and develop its business, including the acquisition of healthcare group Medicare Health for 282 million rand ($19.13 million).

The company said it would also buy an 87.5% stake in clinical management software firm Healthforce and a 25% stake in healthcare solutions provider Kaelo Holdings. ($1 = 14.7377 rand) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)