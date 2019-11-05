Medicare, insurance reduce hospitals' claim to Medicaid supplements - 8th Circuit

A second federal appeals court on Monday overturned a win for hospitals that serve high numbers of indigent patients in a dispute over supplemental payments by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling for the Missouri Hospital Association by a federal judge in Missouri, who last year blocked a 2017 regulation under which supplemental payments to so-called Disproportionate Share Hospitals for “costs incurred” in treating indigent patients must be offset by amounts the hospital received for their treatment from Medicare and private insurers.

