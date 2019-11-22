Westlaw News
November 22, 2019 / 3:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: CMS can recover overpayments during provider’s stalled appeal – 4th Circuit 

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services can recoup overpayments to healthcare providers during their multiyear wait for a hearing before an administrative law judge, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision vacates a 2018 preliminary injunction by a federal judge in South Carolina, who said Advantage Health & Wellness was likely to prevail on its due process claims against CMS and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KGjx6D

