IN BRIEF: CMS can recover overpayments during provider’s stalled appeal – 4th Circuit 

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services can recoup overpayments to healthcare providers during their multiyear wait for a hearing before an administrative law judge, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision vacates a 2018 preliminary injunction by a federal judge in South Carolina, who said Advantage Health & Wellness was likely to prevail on its due process claims against CMS and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

