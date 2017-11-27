UPDATE 1-South Africa's Mediclinic names chief clinical officer as CEO

(Adds more details)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic said on Monday it had appointed its chief clinical officer Carel Aron van der Merwe as its new CEO.

Van der Merwe joined South Africa’s largest private hospital in 1999 and will replace 22-year veteran Danie Meintjes, who had previously announced his decision to retire at the end of next July.

The group, which recently dropped a plan to take over Britain’s Spire Healthcare, said van der Merwe would take over on a date to be mutually agreed, but not later than Aug. 1.

One of the issues facing Van der Merwe will be dealing with problems at Mediclinic’s Middle East business where core earnings fell more than 20 percent in the six months to Sept. 30.

He has been group chief clinical officer since 2007 and was appointed as a director of Mediclinic International in 2010.