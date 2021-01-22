Mediclinic says Q3 revenue up on "unseasonably high" inpatient activity

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Mediclinic International posted a 2.5% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, citing “unseasonably high” inpatient activity in December in southern Africa and the Middle East.

The company, the owner of a chain of private hospitals in southern Africa, the Middle East and Switzerland, said no restrictions on elective procedures and outpatient activity, unlike during the first coronavirus wave, helped revenue grow. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)