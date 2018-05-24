FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
May 24, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-South Africa's Mediclinic full-year core earnings up 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects margin of percentage increase to 3 percent not 4 percent)

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic reported a 3 percent rise in annual core profit on Thursday, boosted by a recovery in its Middle Eastern operations.

Mediclinic, which also owns Switzerland’s largest private hospital group Hirslanden, said core earnings - or adjusted earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - totalled 522 million pounds ($698 million) in the year ended March compared with 509 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7483 pounds Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by MarkPotter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.