CORRECTED-South Africa's Mediclinic full-year core earnings up 3 percent

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic reported a 3 percent rise in annual core profit on Thursday, boosted by a recovery in its Middle Eastern operations.

Mediclinic, which also owns Switzerland’s largest private hospital group Hirslanden, said core earnings - or adjusted earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - totalled 522 million pounds ($698 million) in the year ended March compared with 509 million pounds a year earlier.