Mediclinic FY core profit falls on Swiss regulatory changes

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc, reported a 4% fall in full-year core profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations, reflecting the impact of regulatory changes on its Swiss business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year ended March 31 fell to 493 million pounds ($623.20 million) from 515 million, in line with estimates in a Refinitiv poll.

Mediclinic, which also has operations in southern Africa and the Middle East, has faced stricter regulations in Switzerland that have hobbled growth and put pressure on margins. These include tariff reductions for outpatients and a less favourable insurance mix.