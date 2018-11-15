Mediclinic H1 core profit down 8 percent on weak Swiss performance

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc reported a 8 percent decline in half-year core profit on Thursday reflecting a smaller contribution from Hirslanden, its Swiss operation.

The private healthcare group reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 213 million pounds ($277.24 million) for the six months to September 30, down from 232 million a year earlier.