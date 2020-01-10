5th Circuit revokes certification of class action against medical-bill collector

A federal appeals court on Wednesday decertified a class of potentially 7,650 Texans who received a dunning notice from collection agency Medicredit Inc on behalf of a central Texas hospital, holding that even if the letter contained an implied threat to sue, there was no evidence that the threat was false for every recipient.

Without such evidence, lead plaintiff Nina Flecha had failed to establish a common issue for classwide resolution under the Fair Debt Collection Practices, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uzyP89