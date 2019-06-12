Dassault Systemes to buy Medidata Solutions in $5.8 bln deal

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - French technology company Dassault Systemes said it had agreed to buy Medidata Solutions, a U.S. software company dealing in the sphere of clinical trials, in a deal worth $5.8 billion on an enterprise value basis.

Dassault Systemes said it was offering $92.25 per share for Medidata - a slight discount to Medidata Solutions’ closing price of $94.75 on June 11 - and representing an enterprise value of $5.8 billion.

Dassault Systemes said the takeover would strengthen its position in the life sciences field.

“Medidata’s leading position in clinical trials complements our life sciences solutions on the 3DEXPERIENCE collaborative platform,” said Dassault Systemes CEO Bernard Charles. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)