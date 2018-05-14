Medigene broadens alliance on T-cell receptors with Bluebird Bio

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German biotech firm Medigene has secured a wider remit under a collaboration with U.S. peer Bluebird Bio on technology that boosts the immune response to cancer, increasing the pool of potential milestone payments to $1.5 billion.

The number of projects in the alliance, which has Medigene contributing screening tools to identify promising T-cell receptors (TCR), will rise from four to six, Medigene said in a statement on Monday.

“If successfully developed and marketed through several indications and markets, Medigene could receive up to $250 million in milestone payments per TCR program in addition to tiered royalty payments on net sales up to a double-digit percentage,” Medigene said.

Medigene agreed its alliance with Bluebird in September 2016.