Mediobanca's board proposes new rules for future CEO selection

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The board of Mediobanca proposed on Wednesday changing governance rules which at present bar outsiders from holding the top job at Italy’s leading investment bank, as it prepares for a vote to keep the current CEO in place.

An annual general meeting on Oct. 28 will be asked to approve changes to allow external candidates to be considered for the role of chief executive to align the bank’s governance with current market standards, Mediobanca said in a statement.

The rule had been introduced in 2007 to preserve Mediobanca’s independence when its two founders, rival banks UniCredit and Capitalia, merged.

In submitting its nominees for a vote on the renewal of the board at the AGM on Oct. 28, Mediobanca’s board proposed confirming as directors for another three years the current CEO Alberto Nagel and Chairman Renato Pagliaro.

At the helm since 2008, CEO Nagel is credited with having successfully steered Mediobanca away from a traditional role of a powerhouse with stakes in all key Italian companies.

But he came under attack last year from eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio who has become Mediobanca’s top investor with a stake of just under 10% in Mediobanca.

The Luxottica founder, 84, criticised Nagel’s strategy saying it relied too heavily on consumer finance and income from the bank’s 13% stake in Italian insurer Generali.

However, he later backed Nagel’s business plan. Sources have said Del Vecchio has committed to supporting Mediobanca’s current management after winning regulatory approval in August to increase its stake to nearly 20%.

Del Vecchio is not expected to submit his own list of board nominees, which must be filed by Oct. 3.