Italy's Del Vecchio raises Mediobanca stake to 15.4% - filing

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has further raised his stake in Mediobanca, a regulator filing showed, after the Berlusconi family on Monday said it had liquidated its investment in the Milanese merchant bank.

A filing by market regulator Consob on Tuesday showed Del Vecchio, 85, held 15.402% of Mediobanca as of Monday through his holding company Delfin, up from 13.17% previously. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za)