#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 8:35 AM / a month ago

Mediobanca may consider using Generali stake to help fund large acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mediobanca may consider placing its 13 percent stake in insurer Generali in a vehicle open to other investors if it needed cash to fund a large acquisition, a spokeswoman at the Italian investment bank said.

Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday Mediobanca was studying an alternative plan to its proposed sale of a 3 percent stake in Generali and may transfer instead the full stake into a holding company of which it would keep control while inviting other investors to join in.

“It is one of the options under study if the bank needed funds for a large acquisition,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,

