December 5, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mediobanca main shareholders give green light to new consultation agreement-sources

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediobanca major shareholders have agreed to create a new consultation agreement to replace the present pact binding shareholders in the Italian investment bank, two sources said on Wednesday.

The current shareholder pact will expire on January 1 2019 following the decision by France’s Vincent Bollore to pull out.

The new shareholder agreement will have a three-year duration and will include Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit .

