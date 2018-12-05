Mediobanca main shareholders give green light to new consultation agreement-sources

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediobanca major shareholders have agreed to create a new consultation agreement to replace the present pact binding shareholders in the Italian investment bank, two sources said on Wednesday.

The current shareholder pact will expire on January 1 2019 following the decision by France’s Vincent Bollore to pull out.

The new shareholder agreement will have a three-year duration and will include Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit .