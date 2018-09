MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mediobanca core investors are considering creating a lighter shareholder pact which would remain in force until 2020, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Earlier the investment bank said French financier Vincent Bollore has decided to pull out of the shareholder pact with effect on Jan. 1.

The move means the shareholder agreement will automatically dissolve at the end of this year. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)