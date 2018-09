MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Decisions regarding the future of the pact binding shareholders in Italian investment bank Mediobanca will be taken by year-end, said one of its members after France’s Vincent Bollore announced on Thursday he would pull out.

Mediobanca’s investor Giuseppe Lucchini also said no other shareholder in the pact had said they would exit. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)