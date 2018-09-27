UPDATE 1-Bollore ends commitment to Mediobanca shareholder pact

* Bollore’s exit means Mediobanca pact will dissolve

* Bollore to keep 7.9 pct stake for now

* Decision not tied to Bollore’s Italy investments-source (Adds details, analyst)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French financier Vincent Bollore has decided to pull out of a shareholder pact with Mediobanca after two decades in a surprise move that could shake up governance at Italy’s most influential investment bank.

Bollore, Mediobanca’s second biggest shareholder, opted to withdraw due to his increasing financial commitment to French media giant Vivendi and a need to keep assets more flexible, Mediobanca said in a statement on Thursday.

The move, which follows a similar decision by smaller Italian investor Italmobiliare, means the shareholder pact will automatically dissolve on Jan. 1, leaving investors free to sell their stakes.

However, Mediobanca said Bollore, who holds 7.9 percent of the merchant bank, had made it clear in a letter he intended to hang on to the stake.

A source close to the matter said Bollore would remain an investor, at least for now, adding he would book a small capital gain in case of a full exit. Based on Wednesday’s closing price, the stake was worth around 645 million euros ($755 million).

According to the source, Bollore’s decision to leave the pact would not affect his other investments in Italy and both he and Vivendi remained long-term shareholders in Telecom Italia (TIM) and Mediaset.

Vivendi, which has been looking to build a southern European media giant, is the largest shareholder in TIM but lost control of the Italian phone group in May to activist fund Elliott.

TIM’s share are down 51 percent since Vivendi first invested in the Italian phone group back in mid-2015, leading the French investor to write down its stake earlier this year.

It also has just under 30 percent of Mediaset but has got bogged down in a legal spat with the TV broadcaster controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

“Given the poor performance of his Italian investments and uncertainty created by the new populist government, it could be a first step to reassessing Italy,” said IG analyst Vincenzo Longhi.

CHANGING ROLE

Mediobanca, the leading shareholder in Italy’s top insurer Generali, was for years at the heart of Italian finance with key stakes in a number of leading companies.

But in recent years it has sold most of those stakes to focus on traditional banking and plans to sell down its stake in Generali to help fund its wealth management business.

Last year Generali fended off a takeover bid from Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo.

A source familiar with the matter said bank shareholders would now decide whether to set up another looser pact or let it dissolve.

Other key shareholders in Mediobanca include Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit, asset manager Mediolanum and the Benetton family’s holding company Edizione.

UniCredit, the biggest shareholder with 8.4 percent, has not announced any decision on its commitment to the pact.

Two sources recently said it was minded to remain. But another source close to the matter said Bollore’s move would make it easier for UniCredit to exit should it choose to do so.

“UniCredit can no longer be accused of ruining the party for Mediobanca,” the person said.

The pact, which 15 years ago accounted for around 60 percent of capital, currently locks in 28.47 percent. ($1 = 0.8542 euros) (Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Paola Arosio Editing by Keith Weir)