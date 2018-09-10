FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

UniCredit minded not to exit Mediobanca pact in Sept - sources

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit is minded not to leave the shareholder pact of influential investment bank Mediobanca in September, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Members of the shareholder pact of Mediobanca, which is the top investor in Italy’s biggest insurer Generali, have until the end of September to take a decision on whether they wish to exit the pact or not.

Shareholders in the pact hold a combined 28.5 percent stake in Mediobanca.

UniCredit declined to comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

