Mediobanca Q2 net profit rises 17 pct to beat forecasts

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca beat forecasts with a 17 percent rise in quarterly net profit boosted by higher net interest income.

Net profit rose to 205.1 million euros in its second quarter to December 31, topping the 183 million euros expected by analysts in a forecast provided by the bank.

The bank, which posted record first-half revenue, said it had a CET1 ratio - an indicator of financial strength - of 13.9 percent versus 14.2 percent at June 30.

Mediobanca, the biggest shareholder in top Italian insurer Generali, said the European Central Bank had confirmed a 2019 CET1 requirement of 8.25 percent.