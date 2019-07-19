Italy's Mediocredito Centrale plans to issue up to 1 bln euros in debt

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Mediocredito Centrale plans to launch its first medium term note programme worth up 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), it said on Friday.

Under the scheme, the bank will be able to sell senior preferred, senior non preferred and subordinated debt to institutional investors, the statement added.

Mediocredito Centrale is among investors that could take part in a 900 million euro rescue plan of troubled regional lender Carige CRGI.MI in a last-ditch attempt to avert liquidation.

The rescue plan is set to be announced next week.