Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mediolanum Asset Management on Wednesday named David Holohan as its senior equity investment strategist.

Holohan, who joins from Merrion Capital Group, will be based in Dublin and report to the head of market strategy.

Mediolanum is the Irish asset management arm of Italy-based bank Banca Mediolanum. (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)