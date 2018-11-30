Med crude-Urals crude diffs inch up in NWE

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe inched up on Friday, while trading activity in the Mediterranean was muted, sources said.

Oil loadings from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk have been suspended due to a storm since Nov. 27. As a result, some 440,000 tonnes of Urals and Siberian Light crude from the November lifting schedule for Novorossiisk will be diverted to December, Reuters calculations and data from shipping sources showed.

* In the Platts window, Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Baltic ports on Dec. 20-24 at dated Brent minus $0.20 a barrel before withdrawing.

* Gunvor bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk or Ust-Luga for Dec. 17-21 loading at minus $0.20 to dated Brent, but also withdrew.

* Urals differentials in the north were assessed at around minus $0.30 a barrel on Thursday BFO-URL-NWE.

* There were no bids or offers for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend in the Mediterranean on Friday.

* Russia’s Surgut sold in a spot tender 500,000 tonnes of Urals from Baltic Sea ports in December.

* BP won the right to lift one Urals cargo from Primorsk on Dec. 15-16, while Total won two cargoes from Primorsk on Dec. 17-18 and 19-20 and two cargoes from Ust-Luga on Dec. 16-17 and 21-22.

* The cargoes were awarded at dated Brent minus some $0.20-$0.30 a barrel, when adding freight to the original FOB-basis price, according to trade sources.

* Bad weather in Libya forced the shutdown of four oil export terminals, and production has already fallen by 150,000 barrels per day, state-owned National Oil Corp said on Friday. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by David Evans)