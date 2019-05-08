Med crude-Urals diffs ease in northwest Europe, CPC Blend firm

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Urals differentials for cargoes loading from Primorsk eased on Wednesday as trading moved to vessels for loading at the end of May, while CPC Blend differentials improved against dated Brent.

* In the Platts window trading firm Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Primorsk port on May 25-29 for the second day in a row and sold it to China’s Unipec at dated Brent plus $0.25 a barrel - 35 cents per barrels lower than its offer on Tuesday, traders said.

* There were no bids or offers for Urals loading from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk.

* On Caspian grades CPC Blend differentials firmed to BFOE due to higher demand.

* In the Platts window Austria’s OMV bid for 85,000 tonnes of the grade for loading from Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka on May 28 - June 1 at dated Brent minus $0.40 a barrel, but failed to find a seller, even though the bid was some 40 cents a barrel firmer than the recent estimates.

* Azeri BTC loading plan from Ceyhan in June emerged on Wednesday and showed a minor decline in exports compared to May plan.

NEWS

* Trading houses Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura are caught in the crossfire between Russian oil producers and Western buyers, which have refused to take contaminated Russian crude bought by the traders.

* China’s crude oil imports in April unexpectedly surged to a record despite refinery maintenance outages and tepid domestic fuel demand, customs data showed, as state-run refiners built up stocks of Iranian crude oil anticipating a sanctions clampdown.

* The United States will not grant any more waivers to any countries that would allow them to buy Iranian oil without facing U.S. sanctions, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Alexander Smith)