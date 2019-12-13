Med crude-Urals diffs in NWE ease as prompt barrels offered

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Urals crude oil differentials in northwest Europe eased to dated Brent on Friday, as a prompt cargo of the grade found no buyer in the afternoon trading session, while high freight rates have limited arbitrage options.

* The freight rates for 100,000-tonne vessels sailing on the Baltic have jumped to their highest level since 2014 on Friday, or 200 basis points according to Worldscale measure of freight rates. RL-BLTUKC-ICE

* The swaps curve, as depicted by contracts-for-difference (CFDs) , shows an anticipated fall in crude prices, and it puts prompt barrels of Brent-related grades under pressure.

PLATTS WINDOW

* In the Platts window Glencore offered a Urals cargo for loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga ports on Dec. 23 - 27 down to dated Brent minus $2.70 per barrel, some 70 cents below the latest estimates, but failed to attract buyers. The cargo was prompt, so it was not easy to attract buying interest, traders said.

* There were no bids or offers for Urals loading from Mediterranean, CPC Blend or Azeri BTC crude oil in the Platts window on Friday, traders said.

RELATED NEWS

* Daily oil production in Kazakhstan was down by 8% to 235,800 tonnes on Dec. 12 from Dec. 10, energy ministry data showed on Friday.

* For Russia’s oil refinery maintenance schedule as of December 12, according to the Energy Ministry, click on - (Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Louise Heavens)