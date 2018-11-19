Med crude-Urals diffs inch up in NWE, stable in Mediterranean

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe inched up on Monday in a spot tender, while in the Mediterranean the grade steadied after a spike on Friday.

* In the Platts window, Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Baltic ports on Dec. 10-14 at flat to dated Brent, but withdrew.

* There were no bids or offers for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend in the Mediterranean on Monday.

* Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold in a spot tender to Total 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil for loading from the port of Ust-Luga on Dec. 5-6.

* The cargo was awarded at dated Brent minus $0.15-$0.20 a barrel, when adding freight to the original FOB-basis price, according to trade sources. That was up by 5-10 cents a barrel from Urals assessments on Friday.

* The tender closed on Nov. 19 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).

* Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that the country was planning to sign a partnership agreement with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and that it would be discussed at OPEC’s Dec. 6 meeting.

* For Russian refinery maintenance data click on - (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Susan Fenton)