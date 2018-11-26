Med crude-Urals diffs slide in NWE but hold at premium to dated

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe softened on Monday in busy trade, but still held at a premium to dated Brent close to 5-year highs.

Final Urals crude loading plan for December emerged on Monday showing no changes to the provisional version of the document.

Urals crude loadings from Baltic ports were set at 5.7 million tonnes in December, unchanged from November, while Urals and Siberian light oil exports from Novorossiisk port were scheduled down to 2.41 million tonnes in December from 2.46 million tonnes for the current month.

* In the Platts window, Gunvor bought two 100,000-tonne cargoes of Urals for loading from Baltic ports on Dec. 9-13 from Total and Shell at dated Brent plus $0.35 and $0.30 a barrel respectively.

* Total bought from Trafigura 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals for Dec. 7-11 loading at a premium of $0.05 a barrel to dated Brent.

* There were no bids or offers for Urals, CPC Blend and Azeri BTC in the Mediterranean on Monday.

* Russia’s Surgut called a spot tender to sell 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals for Dec. 12-13 loading. The tender closes on Nov. 27 at 1100 GMT.

* China’s crude oil imports from Russia in October shot up 58 percent from a year earlier to an all-time high of 1.73 million barrels per day, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

* For Russian oil refinery maintenance schedule, according to the Energy Ministry, click on - (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alison Williams)