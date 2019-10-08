Med crude-Urals diffs stable, Azeri BTC exports set lower for Nov

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Urals differentials remained stable on Tuesday in a quiet trading day, while Azeri BTC loading plan for November showed lower exports.

* Urals refining margins have risen to $5.13 per barrel in Mediterranean compared with an average of $3.81 for the last 15 days, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

* Urals loading plan for the first days of November is expected to be released later this week, traders said.

* Azeri BTC crude oil BFO-AZR loading plan from Turkey’s Ceyhan port is set at 17.7 million barrels in November compared to 20.3 million barrels in October, according to a loading schedule seen by Reuters.

PLATTS WINDOW

* There were no bids or offers for Urals, CPC Blend or Azeri BTC crude oil grades in the Platts window on Tuesday, traders said.

NEWS

* China’s Commerce Ministry granted crude oil import licences to two Zhejiang-based petroleum companies in eastern China, including a trading joint venture partly held by commodities trader Glencore.

* Poland’s biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen , has received some compensation in connection with the disrupted supply of Russian oil after contamination was discovered in April, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.