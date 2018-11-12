Med crude-Urals diffs stable in NWE and Med in quiet trade

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russa’s Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe and Mediterranean were stable on Monday in quiet trade.

Urals loading dates for the first days of December are expected later this week, while demand for cross-month cargoes supports the grade, traders said.

* In the Platts window, Trafigura showed 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk on Ust-Luga for Dec. 3-7 loading at dated Brent parity, but withdrew.

* There were no bids and offers for Urals and Azeri BTC in the Mediterranean on Monday.

* OMV withdrew a bid for 90,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for Dec. 2-6 loading at minus $2.30 a barrel to dated Brent, down 20 cents from a similar bid on Friday.

* Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that no decision on global oil output was made at a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in Abu Dhabi.

* Russia’s average daily oil production stood at 11.39 million barrels between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11, a source familiar with the energy ministry data told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin Editing by Alexander Smith)