Med Crude-Urals diffs unchanged, Nov 1-10 Baltic loadings set to fall

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Urals differentials were little changed on Tuesday in muted trade while loadings from Russia’s Baltic Sea ports on Nov. 1-10 were set to fall from levels in first 10 days of October, according to a provisional loading schedule.

Urals loadings from Primorsk and Ust-Luga on Nov. 1-10 will drop to 1.6 million tonnes from 2.0 million tonnes this month, while supplies of Urals and Siberian Light from Novorossiisk will rise to 0.82 million tonnes from 0.54 million tonnes.

Rosneft Trading SA, a subsidiary of Russian oil producer Rosneft, has sold a 100,000 tonne cargo of contaminated oil to energy trader Vitol with a discount of more than $25 per barrel to dated Brent, traders said on Tuesday.

PLATTS WINDOW

* There were no bids or offers for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend in the Platts window on Tuesday.

TENDERS

* Russia’s Surgutneftegaz called a tender to sell 0.6 million tonnes of Urals in January-June 2020, traders said.

* The producer offered one 100,000 tonne cargo per month for loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga.

* The tender closes on Oct. 25 with results due on Oct. 29.

NEWS

* OPEC and its allies will consider whether to deepen cuts to crude supply when they meet next in December due to worries about weak demand growth in 2020, sources from the oil-producing club said.

* U.S. oil production is likely to peak in the next few years as current oil prices are capping the pace of expansion, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

* For Russian September daily refinery runs click on: (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by David Clarke)