Med crude-Urals diffs unchanged, Trafigura offers Dec Urals above dated flat

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe and Mediterranean were stable again on Tuesday, while Trafigura offered a cargo from Russia’s Baltic Sea ports in December at a rare premium to dated Brent.

* In the Platts window, Trafigura showed 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk on Ust-Luga for Dec. 4-8 loading at a premium of $0,10 a barrel dated Brent, but withdrew.

* That was up by 10 cents from Trafigura’s offer on Monday

* There were no bids and offers for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend in the Mediterranean on Tuesday.

* CPC Blend crude oil exports from the Black Sea’s Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal were set at 5.78 million tonnes in December, from 5.64 million tonnes in a revised November plan, the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed.

* Iraq has set the December official selling price (OSP) for it’s crudes. For Europe, the December OSP for Basra Light rose by $0.20 to dated Brent minus $3.55 a barrel and the December Kirkuk OSP fell to minus $4.00.

* The commercial start-up of Turkey’s new $6.3 billion oil refinery has been delayed until early next year and the plant is not expected to reach full capacity until mid-2019, three sources familiar with the matter said, as tests revealed minor faults. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Ed Osmond)