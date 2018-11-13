Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Med crude-Urals diffs unchanged, Trafigura offers Dec Urals above dated flat

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe and Mediterranean were stable again on Tuesday, while Trafigura offered a cargo from Russia’s Baltic Sea ports in December at a rare premium to dated Brent.

* In the Platts window, Trafigura showed 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk on Ust-Luga for Dec. 4-8 loading at a premium of $0,10 a barrel dated Brent, but withdrew.

* That was up by 10 cents from Trafigura’s offer on Monday

* There were no bids and offers for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend in the Mediterranean on Tuesday.

* CPC Blend crude oil exports from the Black Sea’s Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal were set at 5.78 million tonnes in December, from 5.64 million tonnes in a revised November plan, the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed.

* Iraq has set the December official selling price (OSP) for it’s crudes. For Europe, the December OSP for Basra Light rose by $0.20 to dated Brent minus $3.55 a barrel and the December Kirkuk OSP fell to minus $4.00.

* The commercial start-up of Turkey’s new $6.3 billion oil refinery has been delayed until early next year and the plant is not expected to reach full capacity until mid-2019, three sources familiar with the matter said, as tests revealed minor faults. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.