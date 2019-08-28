Med Crude-Urals offered lower in NWE as Baltic loadings rise in Sept

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials to dated Brent in northwest Europe fell on Wednesday after oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports for September were revised up to 6.1 million tonnes from 5.9 million tonnes in the preliminary plan.

Urals loadings from Primorsk and Ust-Luga were increased by 0.1 million tonnes each to 4.6 million tonnes and 1.5 million tonnes to be loaded in September, according to the document.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk remain unchanged from the preliminary version - at 3 million tonnes.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk or Ust-Luga for Sept. 10-14 loading down to minus $0.70 a barrel to dated Brent, but found no buyers.

* Petroineos offered 93,500 tonnes of CPC Blend for Sept. 18-23 at minus $0.28 a barrel, but nobody was interested.

* There were no bids or offers in the Platts window for Azery BTC or Siberian Light on Wednesday, traders said.

TENDERS

* Russian oil firm Rosneft has awarded a jumbo tender to sell Urals and CPC Blend crudes loading from Russian ports during October 2019 to March 2020 to trading firms Glencore, Trafigura and China’s CEFC, trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Russia’s Surgutneftegaz issued a spot tender on Wednesday to sell 140,000 tonnes of Urals loading from the Black Sea’s Novorossiisk and 400,000 tonnes of the grade from Baltic Sea ports in September.

* The tender closes on Aug. 29 at 1400 Moscow time.

RELATED NEWS

* Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has proposed Russia take away pipeline monopoly Transneft’s oil quality control role following a major pipeline contamination, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Olga Yagova Editing by Edmund Blair)