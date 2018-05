May 14 (Reuters) - Medical marijuana maker Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Monday it would buy rival MedReleaf Corp in a deal valued at C$3.2 billion ($2.51 billion).

The C$29.44 per share deal represents an 18.2 percent premium to MedReleaf’s Friday closing price. ($1 = 1.2767 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)