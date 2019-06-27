FDA warns of cybersecurity risk to certain Medtronic insulin pumps

June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug administration said on Thursday that certain insulin pumps of Medtronic Plc were being recalled due to a potential risk of them being hacked.

The drug regulator said it was not aware of any confirmed reports of patient harm related to the potential cybersecurity risks.

Medtronic has identified 4,000 patients who are potentially using insulin pumps that are vulnerable to this issue, the agency said.

The FDA in March said cybersecurity vulnerabilities were identified in Medtronic’s implantable cardiac devices, clinic programmers, and home monitors.