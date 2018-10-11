FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Medtronic disables internet updates for pacemaker programmers

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc has disabled internet updates for two models of its CareLink devices that healthcare providers use to program implanted pacemakers, saying the system was vulnerable to cyber attacks.

The company said it knows of no cases where the vulnerability had been exploited by hackers in a letter sent to physicians this week, which was labeled “urgent medical device correction.”

The vulnerability “could result in harm to a patient depending on the extent and intent of a malicious cyberattack and the patient’s underlying condition,” according to the letter, which was obtained by Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in New York Editig by Bill Berkrot)

