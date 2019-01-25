Fed Circuit affirms $20 mln patent verdict against Medtronic for scoliosis device

Medical device-maker Medtronic Inc must pay a Nevada doctor more than $20 million for inducing infringement of his patented system for performing spinal surgeries, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the judgment for Dr. Mark Barry, who alleged that Medtronic’s Vertebral Column Manipulation Kit encouraged and instructed other orthopedic surgeons to infringe his two patents for “derotating” curvatures of the spine.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Tbhn1a