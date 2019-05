May 23 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc reported a nearly 20% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower sales in its cardiac and vascular business that makes heart valves and stents.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.17 billion, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 26, from $1.46 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $8.15 billion from $8.14 billion. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)