May 24 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc reported a 25.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday on higher demand for its heart devices.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.46 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 27, from $1.16 billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.9 percent to $8.14 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)