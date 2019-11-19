Company News
Medical device maker Medtronic's quarterly profit rises 22%

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 22.3% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, buoyed by higher sales in its surgical instruments and restorative therapies businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.36 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 25, from $1.12 billion, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.71 billion from $7.48 billion. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

