Company News
May 21, 2020 / 10:53 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Medtronic fourth-quarter profit plunges nearly 45% on COVID-19 hit

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic PLC reported a 44.9% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as it took a hit from delays in elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $646 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 24, from $1.17 billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company however said it had ample liquidity and raised its quarterly dividend.

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below