May 27 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc’s fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, aided by a recovery in its base business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.36 billion, or $1 per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $646 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Trisha Roy and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)