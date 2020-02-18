Medtronic quarterly profit up 51%, sees coronavirus impact

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc on Tuesday reported a 51% rise in third-quarter profit on an income tax gain and higher sales at its top-selling heart devices unit, and said it expects its fourth quarter to take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Net income attributable to the medical device maker rose to $1.92 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 24, from $1.27 billion, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.72 billion from $7.55 billion.

The company did not quantify the impact from coronavirus. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)