Company News
February 19, 2019 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Medtronic quarterly revenue rises 2.4 percent

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc on Tuesday reported a 2.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher sales in surgical products unit and restorative therapies group.

Net income attributable to Medtronic was $1.27 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 25, compared with a loss of $1.39 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a tax-related charge.

Revenue rose to $7.55 billion from $7.37 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below