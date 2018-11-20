Company News
November 20, 2018

Medtronic reports 6 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its cardiac and vascular business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.12 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 26, from $2.02 billion, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.48 billion from $7.05 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

