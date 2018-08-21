Medtronic reports about 6 pct rise in quarterly profit

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a near 6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its cardiac and vascular business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.08 billion, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 27, from $1.02 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $7.38 billion from $7.39 billion.

Dublin-based Medtronic generates most of its sales from heart devices, spinal implants and insulin pumps. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)