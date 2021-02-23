Medtronic third-quarter profit falls 34% on delayed non-essential procedures

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc on Tuesday reported a 33.7% fall in quarterly profit, weighed by patients delaying non-urgent procedures due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.27 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, from $1.92 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.