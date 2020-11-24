Medtronic sees sustained recovery in pandemic-hit device sales

(Reuters) - Medtronic Plc said on Tuesday it sees potentially higher third-quarter sales if the current recovery trends seen in demand for elective surgeries sustain.

Shares of the maker of medical devices used in surgeries rose about 3%, after the company also beat profit estimates for the second quarter.

Medtronic said demand for non-urgent procedures continued to improve in the quarter and the first weeks of November, from the lows recorded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, echoing comments from rival Abbott Laboratories.

Many medical device makers have suffered as movement restrictions and overworked hospital systems led to delays in elective surgeries, which affected product sales.

“While there are pockets of more restrictions and delayed procedures around the globe, the impact to us has thus far been limited,” Medtronic Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill said during a post-earnings conference call.

The company is even cautiously optimistic that it could see limited impact from a second wave of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and infections.

“Hospitals are better equipped now to handle COVID-19 patients and remain open to serve non-COVID patients,” Parkhill said.

Several medical device makers including Medtronic have also benefited in the latest reported quarter from strong demand for COVID-19 related products such diagnostic tests, respirators and ventilators.

Medtronic said ventilator sales increased nearly four-fold in the second quarter, as it raised production to address global demand.

It, however, warned that ventilator sales could decline in the back half of fiscal 2021, returning to more normal levels in fiscal 2022.

Excluding items, Medtronic earned $1.02 per share in the second quarter, beating analysts’ expectation of 80 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It did not provide annual or quarterly financial targets, citing uncertainty from the pandemic.