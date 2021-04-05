9th Circuit reopens False Claims Act lawsuit over Medtronic spine-surgery device

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a False Claims Act lawsuit against Medtronic, based on a whistleblower’s claim that the company committed fraud on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by misrepresenting the properties of some spinal-surgery devices in order to speed up the agency’s clearance process.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the alleged misrepresentations “went to the very essence” of FDA Class II certification, a streamlined process intended for devices that are substantially similar to others already on the market.

