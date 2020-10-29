Ex-Trump officials leave Venable, join forces with D.C. lobby shop to launch new firm

Two former Trump administration officials have left Venable and joined forces with a Washington, D.C.-based law firm to create a new firm already stocked with defense and aerospace clients.

Daris Meeks, Jared Stout and Ryan Israel last week registered as lobbyists for eight companies and entities with the secretary of the U.S. Senate under the banner of their new firm Meeks, Butera & Israel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oA8WwD