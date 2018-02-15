Pakistan's Meezan Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s largest sharia-compliant lender, aims to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($63.34 million) through capital-boosting Islamic bonds, or sukuk, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank’s board said it had approved plans for a Tier 1 sukuk issuance, subject to regulatory approval, which could be sold either as a public offering or private placement. It did not give a time frame for the sale or details of the structure.

Meezan had sold Tier 2 sukuk in 2016, raising 7 billion rupees through a 10-year private placement that used a contract known as mudaraba, a type of investment management partnership.

There are five full-fledged Islamic banks and 16 Islamic windows in Pakistan, the world’s second most populous Muslim nation, which held 11.9 percent of the country’s total banking assets as of September. ($1 = 110.5100 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)